16-year-old kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man posing as a stadium official in Delhi

In her complaint, the girl alleged that she met the 30- year-old accused at the Chhatrasal Stadium, who claimed to be from the stadium administration, the police said.

The girl alleged that the accused raped her on July 9 and she was suffering from trauma for the last one week, they added.

The police said the girl could not provide the details of the accused.

A police team will visit the stadium tomorrow to scan the attendance register in order to get clues about the accused.