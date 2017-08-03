16-year-old Mumbai boy alleges he was raped by 15 boys for a year

Mumbai,August3: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai has alleged that he was raped by 15 boys over the past one year.

The boy living in Andheri (west) filed a complaint and told the DN Nagar Police that he revealed it to a friend when he felt “unbearable pain” two days ago after the last assault on June 26, reported The Indian Express.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case against all 15 accused, all between 15 and 17 years. Seven accused have been detained.

The police also said that the school boy was also blackmailed and physically assaulted.

A medical examination has confirmed the sexual assault, said the daily.

The boy was first raped in 2016 by a friend who was his neighbour. As per a police officer, the alleged rapist shot a video of the act on his mobile and shared the clip with his other friends. “The victim was very scared and did not tell his family about the abuse,” said the officer.

The neighbour then started blackmailing the victim, a class 9 student, and forced him to have sex with others.

“The accused boys took the victim to a playground outside a municipal school in the area and raped him one by one,” added the officer.

The victim’s ordeal did not end there. The daily reported that over the past two months, one of the boys had been asking the victim to give him Rs 1,100 to eat in a restaurant. When the victim refused to comply, “boys took him to an isolated corner on June 26 and raped him once more.”

The victim, in his complaint, has claimed that the 15 boys raped him on four other occasions — the last of which was two weeks ago, the police said.

“Whenever I tried to resist, they would hit me,” the boy mentioned in his complaint.

On Monday, the boy complained of terrible pain due to repeated sexual assault. A medical examination conducted at the Cooper Hospital confirmed the sexual assault.

The police have charged the 15 boys with unnatural sex and common intention under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar said the probe was underway.