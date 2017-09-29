16-year-old student Suhail Ansari, thrashed in Mumbai school for not having Aadhaar, teacher arrested

Ghatkopar/Mumbai, September 29: A teacher thrashed a 16-year-old boy for not having an Aadhaar card. Suhail Ansari, the 16-year-old student who was a student of Oxford English High School located at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. According to reliable sources, the teacher is identified as Shyam Bahadur Vishwakarma who hit his student Suhail Ansari on head, where the student already had an injury.

According to sources, Suhail Ansari is admitted in the nearby Sion hospital. Suhail Ansari’s parents reached the school but the teacher denied the reports of beating up the student. But, the CCTV footage disclosed the truth. In the video, the teacher is seen beating Suhail Ansari with a stick. On the basis of the parents’ complaint, a case was filed at the Ghatkopar Police Station under sections 323, 324 and 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the teacher. The police have arrested the teacher.