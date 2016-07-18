160 Men and 256 Women : China send its largest ever delegation for Rio Olympics

Beijing , July 18: China, the Asian sports powerhouse will send its largest ever delegation of 416 athletes, including 35 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Rio Olympic Games, officials said today.

The Chinese delegation was unveiled here as 160 men athletes and 256 women will compete in 210 events over 26 sports at the Games which open on August 5 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

“This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas,” Cai Zhenhua, deputy director of China’s General Administration of Sport said adding that the delegation has 711 members including 29 foreign coaches.

Ai Yanhan, 14, will compete in the women’s 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay as the youngest member of the delegation while Beijing Olympics shooting champion Chen Ying, 39, will be the oldest athlete who is on her fourth Olympic trip, state-run Xinhua news agency reported .

China is expecting a haul of gold medals from traditionally strong sports such as table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting and diving, the report said.

At the London Olympics, China came second in the medal table after the US winning 38 golds, 27 silvers and 23 bronze medals.