16kg gold biscuits found in baby diapers at IGIA airport in Delhi

December 12, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 12 At least 16 kg gold biscuits hidden in baby diapers were today recovered from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after a group of fliers coming from Dubai were intercepted by security agencies.

Officials said the recovery was made around 7:00 AM when a group of six passengers arrived here from Dubai and were intercepted for a thorough check.

“Gold biscuits weighing about 16 kgs have been recovered from the passengers. The sixteen gold biscuits, of one kg each, were found cleverly concealed in the diapers and towel of the two babies they were carrying. The two groups comprising a couple and a baby each are from Surat,” they said.

The fliers are being interrogated by Customs officials, they added.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
A ‘passenger’ attracts one and all with its charm | But Airlines deny boarding pass
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top