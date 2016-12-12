16kg gold biscuits found in baby diapers at IGIA airport in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 At least 16 kg gold biscuits hidden in baby diapers were today recovered from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after a group of fliers coming from Dubai were intercepted by security agencies.

Officials said the recovery was made around 7:00 AM when a group of six passengers arrived here from Dubai and were intercepted for a thorough check.

“Gold biscuits weighing about 16 kgs have been recovered from the passengers. The sixteen gold biscuits, of one kg each, were found cleverly concealed in the diapers and towel of the two babies they were carrying. The two groups comprising a couple and a baby each are from Surat,” they said.

The fliers are being interrogated by Customs officials, they added.