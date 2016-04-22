17 killed in Arunachal landslide

Tawang, Apr. 22 (ANI): In a landslide triggered by incessant rains, 17 people have been reportedly killed at Famla village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District last night.

The deceased persons are reported to be labourers from nearby States who were working at the construction site of a five star hotel.
 
It is feared that more people are trapped in the landslide and rescue operations are underway.

More rain-triggered landslides are also being reported from different part of Tawang, damaging electric poles and disrupting power supply. 

Chief Minister Kalikho Pul has asked Tawang Deputy Commissioner for a detailed report on the landslides. 

More details to follow.
