Beijing, Dec 2 : Seventeen persons were killed in a road accident in central China early Friday morning, reports said. Rescue operations are on.

The accident occurred near Miaoling town, in Hubei, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. when a bus carrying about 20 people plunged into a lake, Xinhua news reported.

Seventeen victims were identified and the bus was pulled out of the water, said an official.

–IANS

