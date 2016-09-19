17 martyrs deserve biopic, not cricketer, Gambhir takes a dig at Dhoni film

Mumbai, Sep 19: After stoking a controversy on Sunday, asserting that films shouldn’t be made on cricketers, cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted today in the aftermath of the Uri attack saying, “These 17 martyrs deserve a biopic rather than any cricketer. No better inspiration than a young man sacrificing his life 4 his country. And these Jawans sacrifice their lives for paltry salaries and not disproportionate money & adulation reserved for us cricketers. Wake up.”

Gambhir’s comments are seen as controversial considering they have been made barely days before the release of an eagerly-awaited biopic on the life of India’s limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the film, titled “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, Dhoni’s character is being portrayed onscreen by Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, releasing on September 30, is believed to unfold the rags to riches story of Dhoni and has been shot extensively in Dhoni’s hometown of Ranchi.

“I don’t believe in biopics on cricketers. I think those people who have contributed more to the country than the cricketers deserve a biopic,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

“There are lots of people in the country who have done so many noble deeds for the nation. Therefore, biopics should be made on their lives,” the Delhi batsman added.Gambhir reasoned against the practice of making films on cricketers as many other deserving people as there in different spheres of life on whom movies should be made to highlight their achievements.