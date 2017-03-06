17-year-old dies as speeding Mercedes rams into scooty in Delhi hit-and-run case

March 6, 2017 | By :
17-year-old dies as speeding Mercedes rams into scooty in Delhi hit-and-run case

New Delhi , Mar.6: In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a speeding Mercedes rammed into a scooty, killing its 17-year-old rider on the spot.
The incident took place at 11 p.m .in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Atul Arora, a student of class 11.
The accused Mercedes driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident.
Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched while all the CCTV cameras near the area are being scanned in order to extract clues to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim.

Initial investigation suggests that speeding is the cause of the accident. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top