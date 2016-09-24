17-year-old girl in Delhi attacked and her throat slit

NewDelhi,Sept24:A man allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl with a kitchen knife and slit her throat at her residence in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri Friday. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Rahul Kumar, was arrested within a few hours, said police.

Kumar is the son of a Delhi Police constable.

The girl was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. She is in critical condition, said police.

The incident took place at 9 am Friday when the accused barged into the victim’s residence and attacked her, said police.

“She was lying outside her house, bleeding… her neighbours saw her and started screaming for help… they also saw a man running out of the colony,” said the victim’s cousin who lives on the first floor of the same building.

The girl, a student of Class XII, sustained deep injuries on her neck, said police. The knife used in the attack was later recovered from a public toilet, they said.

The girl’s family members said the accused, Kumar, had harassed the victim earlier.

“On Holi, he had flung chilli powder at my sister and some other girls while they were on their way back from school. He had also called up our elder sister Thursday night and claimed that he was calling from Punjab,” said her brother.

This is the fourth such incident this week, in which a woman was attacked by a man who had harassed or stalked her.

A case has been registered against the accused on charges of attempt to murder. More charges will be added to the FIR after police record the victim’s statement.

During questioning, Kumar claimed that he and the victim had known each other for one-and-half years, said sources. The accused told police that the victim had been pressuring him to marry her and he had attacked her in a fit of rage.

“According to Kumar, the girl wanted to get married to him but he didn’t want to do so as he was unemployed. However, we are waiting for the girl’s statement, after which we will be able to ascertain the motive behind the attack,” said a police officer.