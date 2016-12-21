17 year old girl shot dead by friend in Delhi’s Najafgarh area

New Delhi,Dec21: In yet another incident highlighting concerns over safety of women in the national capital, a 17-year-old girl was on Wednesday shot dead by her friend.

According to initial reports, the girl was shot down by her friend in Delhi’s Najafgarh area.The victim and her two friends, Shubham and Yogesh had gone to Rajouri Garden to have lunch on Tuesday.

“While coming back they stopped at Dwarka for shopping. The girl’s mother called her around 7:30 PM,” said a senior police officer.

After reaching her place, one of her friends came out of the car while the victim and her friend Shubham were inside the car, he said.

Her mother told police that she suddenly heard the sound of a bullet and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he added.

Shubham fled from the spot. The victim’s mother and her friend Yogesh took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The boy then fled from the scene. A case has been registered in connection with the case and police have begun its investigation.