17 year old girl stripped and sexually harassed at a Girls’ School, Police arrests five classmates

Jodhpur, July 15: Five girls from a private girls’ school in Jodhpur have been arrested for stripping and sexually assaulting their new classmate. The victim has filed a complaint against the girls on Wednesday. All the girls are XIth standard students of the Sohanlal Manihar Senior secondary School.

The incident happened on Friday, on her first day to school, when one of the accused cornered her in the toilet and began to harass her. When the victim tried to resist, she called four of her friends and they pushed her to one of the toilets and locked her.

When she had this bitter experience, the 17 year-old victim had complained it to the school authorities. But they turned a deaf ear to her grievance. So she approached the police.

The 17-year-old victim has accused her classmates of ragging her in the school toilet during the recess on her first day to school last week.

Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathore told The Indian Express that police have registered an FIR under Sections 7/8, 11/12 against the girls and under Sections 19/21 against the school administration of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

Section 7 under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act states sexual assault as inappropriate touching of genitals with sexual intent and while Section 8 impose imprisonment up to five years.

Section 11 and 12 cover forced stripping as an act under sexual harassment. It includes forcing “a child to exhibit his/her body”, and prescribes an imprisonment of three years.

Sections 19 and 21 say it is mandate to report any kind of perceived sexual offences against children to the police. If one fails in doing that would attract an imprisonment of six months or a fine or both.

The accused girls would be produced before the court and their statements would be recorded. It is really the fault of the school authorities that they did not take necessary action, even when they got complaint from the victim. They must have reported the issue immediately to the police, he added.

The school authorities had denied the charges alleged by the student. According to the school principal Vidyarthi Kalla, the victim had attended four periods after the incident. She came with her parents on the next day to complain on the matter. And we had taken immediate action by forming a committee of three female teachers for enquiry.

The authorities had also made her parents talk to the parents of the accused. But the girl who became the victim was not pacified, he added.

The strength of the school is over 1600 and most of the recess time the area around the bathroom would be crowded. So there are no grounds for such a thing to happen here.

The victim had also forwarded a complaint to the state Education Minister Vasudev Devnani stating that the event was so disgusting and had shaken all her faiths in the system of schooling and it had driven her to the brim of suicide. She also wants the Education Minister and the Chief Minister to take the matter as a serious issue so that no other girl shall experience such assaults.