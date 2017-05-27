17-year-old Odisha youth used time to devise technique to generate electricity from scrapped 500 rupee notes

New Delhi,May27: When the country was reeling from a severe cash-crunch after demonetisation, 17-year-old Lachman Dundi used the time to devise a technique to generate electricity from scrapped 500 rupee notes.

Dundi, a science student from Khariar College in Odisha’s Nuapada district, says that he could produce up to 5 volts from a single demonetised 500 rupee note.

Reportedly, he used the silicon coating on the note to create energy. The teenager tore up the note so that the coating is visible, which I exposed to direct sunlight.

He later connected the silicon plate to a transformer with an electric wire which helped in generating electricity.

His innovation has now grabbed national attention, with the PMO directing the state science and technology department to submit a report regarding the project.