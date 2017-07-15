17-year-old schoolboy and an 18-year-old girl found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Dwarka, south-west Delhi

NEW DELHI,July15: A 17-year-old schoolboy and an 18-year-old girl pursuing an MBBS degree were found hanging on Friday evening from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Dwarka, south-west Delhi, that they had booked on the OYO app.

The police found no sign of forced entry; the room had been locked from the inside. A suicide pact is the primary line of investigation but police are probing other angles too.

The couple had checked into the hotel, located in Dwarka’s Sector 17, at 1.30 pm on Thursday after booking it through the OYO app, police said. They had remained in the room since check-in.

The police received a call about the incident from the hotel at around 5.30pm on Friday. “Finding something amiss, the staff rang the bell multiple times but got no response. He even banged on the door several times, after which the manager was alerted. The staff then called the police and broke open the door and found them hanging,” DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding into the death under CrPC Sec. 174, as per protocol in such cases. The documents they submitted to the hotel as proof of identity have been seized and their families are being contacted to ascertain their antecedents and relationship.

They were found hanging from a rope they are believed to have brought with them. Police suspect they had planned the suicide some time ago.

Investigations revealed the boy had left home in Janakpuri saying he was going for tuitions and had met the girl at a Metro station near Sector 17. Police said that the boy’s father owns a grocery shop in west Delhi and that the boy was studying in Class 12 at a private school in west Delhi.

The girl, the police said, was a resident of Rohini. She was a first-year MBBS student at a medical college. Police used the girl’s identity card, recovered from the hotel, to track down her parents.

Police had already been looking for the boy as his parents had approached the police station on Thursday night.

Though the reasons behind the deaths are yet to be ascertained, police suspect the two were having an affair they wanted to keep secret from their families. Their mobile phones were found beside their bodies and are being scanned to ascertain whether they had called someone to let them know they were committing suicide, if indeed it was suicide.