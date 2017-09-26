17-year-old Vishwas G, NCC cadet drowns in pond while friends take selfies at Karnataka

Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 26: A 17 year old student drowned in a pond on Sunday when his friends were busy clicking group selfies. according to reliable sources, Vishwas G was a student at Jayanagar who drowned in a pond. The boy went to picnic with his friends National Cadet Corps cadets at Ravagondlu Betta near Kanakapura.

The location Kanakapura was in Ramanagara district that was around 40km from Bengaluru. The friends of the boy clicked a picture where the boy was drowning while his friends struck poses for the camera. The parents and relatives of Vishwas sat with the body in a protest in front of the college on Monday alleging the negligence by college faculties Prof Girish and Sharath who were in charge of the National Cadet Corps unit.

According to official sources, the protest was called off after the college management assured that strct action would be taken against the lecturers if their role was confirmed. The Kaggalipura police said that Vishwas G was a resident of Hanumantha Nagar, South Bengaluru. The boy was the elder son of autorickshaw driver Govindaiah and Homemaker Sunanda. Vishwas G drowned in a 300-year-old kalyani that was a stepped tank. They were at Ravagondlu Betta in Ramanagara district.

According to sources, one of he student Sumanth A said that “We had finished swimming and left for the Gundanjaneya temple and did not notice Vishwas’ absence. So, one of them saw all the pictures clicked by them and while seeing the pictures, saw a picture and noticed Vishwas drowning in the frame. Sumanth A immediately alerted the National Cadet Corps chief, Professor Girish and the other friends. By the time they returned to the kalyani, it was past an hour .Vishwas was nowhere to be seen.

The police said that Professor Girish was present at the spot, but the college authorities claimed that no faculty member had accompanied the students. The body of Vishwas was found out around 3.30pm. As the friends of Vishwas alerted, his parents rushed to the spot.

Ramangara district Superintendent of Police Ramesh Banoth affirmed that “The students came to the spot with Professor Girish, NCC in-charge and the incident happened when the students taking selfies. The Kaggalipura police said around 25 students, all NCC cadets from the Jayanagar college had come to the hill for a trek. A police officer said that “The students came to the Betta around 2pm on Sunday .They disregarded a signboard put up by the local gram panchayat that no one should enter the water and plunged in.”

According to media reports, a police officer said that “Govindaiah filed a complaint alleging that negligence by the National College management cost his son his life. We registered a case of unnatural death, based on the complaint, and may register a case against the college management if a probe confirms their negligence.” The body of Vishwas G was shifted to Sri Rajarajeshwari Medical College Hospital on Mysuru Road for the postmortem. Later on, the body was handed over to his parents on Monday.