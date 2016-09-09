Over 1,700 officers from 76 nations graduated form Defence Services Staff College

Chennai, Sep 9 : Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said it is an honour that over 1,700 officers from 75 countries have graduated from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, in Tamil Nadu.

Mukherjee, the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, was at the college to present the Presidential Colours.

The college is located in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu around 580 km from here.

“It is also a matter of honour, that more than 1,700 officers from 75 countries from all over the world have graduated from the portals of this unique institution and a large number of them have risen to the highest positions in their countries,” Mukherjee said.

Expressing his delight that 40 officers from 31 friendly foreign countries are undergoing the present course Mukherjee said: “Each one of you is a befitting ambassador of your great nation and I am certain that you will cherish the strong bonds of friendship established by you with your peer group over a year of interactive learning.”

“It is important that this strong relationship of goodwill develops into everlasting ties of mutual faith and warmth between our great nations, he added.

Mukherjee also praised the Defence Services Staff College for spreading awareness on ‘Clean Ganga’, ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaigns.

He also complimented the college for taking up promotion of Green initiatives’ of rain water harvesting, solar power generation and recycling there by contributing towards preservation of the rich eco-biosphere of the Nilgiris.