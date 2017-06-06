175 people fall ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after their iftar at madrassa in Harwatand village in Bahraich

175 people fall ill, allegedly due to food poisioning, after their iftar at madrassa in Harwatand village in Bahraich

Lucknow, June6:At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisioning, after breaking their daily Ramadan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village here in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

After the ‘iftar’ at the madrassa in Huzurpur area Monday, several locals complained of uneasiness and started vomitting, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital from where many of them were discharged after treatment. No one is stated to be seriously ill.

Suspecting a case of food poisioning, police have collected food samples that will be sent for examination.

