NCW takes Suo moto cognizance against Kamal Hassan for revealing molested Malayalam actress’s name

Chennai, July 14: The National Commission for Women takes Suo moto cognizance over Kamal Haasan for revealing the name of Malayalam actress who was allegedly molested, five months ago in Kochi. The NCW added that it will send him a notice of the same.

Actor Kamal Haasan says that there is nothing wrong in revealing the name of the actress who has been assaulted in Kochi recently. Not only the issue of the actress, but also women around us in the society are important to me.

I will not let them get harmed anyway. It is our duty. I support her not only because she is an actress, “Kamal said.

When journalists pointed out that the name of the actress is not supposed to be revealed, Kamal pointed out that there is nothing wrong in revealing her name. If you want to call her Draupadi, then call her. But don’t call her ‘female’.

Kamal’s response came when he was meeting the media over the petition filed by a Hindu outfit against his Bigboos Show, which Kamal plays in Tamil television.

“My support is with the victim. I respect the law. It doesn’t matter if she is a heroine or a normal woman. It is the duty and responsibility of every single man, including me, to safeguard and protect women,” he said, adding the name of the actress should not be hidden.