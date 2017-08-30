18 minor shahi betiyan or girls of Dera HQ near Sirsa town rescued

Sirsa,August30:A day after a special CBI court handed over 20-year jail term for Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim for raping two of his disciples 15 years ago, 18 girls were rescued from the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa.

The girls were taken for medical examination after a team of local administration rescued them from the sprawling ashram.

“Eighteen girls, aged up to 18 years, were taken out from the Dera after completing all legal formalities. At present, these girls are under the supervision of a Child Protection Officer and, later they would be sent to child protection institutes being run at different places,” Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said.

A CBI court on Monday (August 29) sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail for rape of his two followers, holding he acted like a “wild beast” who did not even spare his own “pious” female disciples.

The court also said that Ram Rahim, 50, committed breach of gravest nature by sexually assaulting “such gullible and blind followers” and that he did not deserve any leniency.

Judge Jagdeep Singh in his 9-page order pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two rapes that date back to 2002, three days after the conviction of the Dera chief that sparked violence leaving 38 dead and scores injured in Haryana.

The move comes after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape of two of his female disciples in 1999 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a CBI special court.

