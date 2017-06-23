18-month-old girl from Telangana falls into borewell, rescue ops underway

Vikarabad/Telangana, June 23: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old girl accidentally fell into a 40-feet deep open borewell in Ikkareddiguda village of Telangana’s Vikarabad. The mishap occurred yesterday evening and the safeguard operations are still underway. Just a month ago, a five-year-old kid, who was protected from a 100 ft profound borewell from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, had kicked the bucket.

Prior to February, a one-year-old kid, who fell into a 50-foot profound borewell, was safeguarded following a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud town in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. Such cases have every so often come to fore, one being in 2006 when the five-year-old Prince was marvellously saved by the military after he fell into a 55-feet profound opening. (ANI)