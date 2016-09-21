18-month-old Nagpur baby prodigy has a tremendous memory about currencies of 26 countries

Nagpur,Sept21:While most 18 month-old babies are still trying to increase their newfound vocabulary from the staple ‘ma’ and ‘pa’ words, baby Advika is rattling off names of 26 countries, their currencies and even reading words in English and Marathi written by her mother. This wonderkid’s mother Asavari Bale continues to be in a state of disbelief that everything she has been reading to Advika since she was six month-old has been etched in the kid’s memory.

She may be just a year and a half old, but her general knowledge will astound you. Meet Advika Bale, a Nagpur resident who can rattle off trivia on countries around the world and anything else you’ll teach her.

“When she was eight months old, I started teaching her about countries, currencies, the wonders of the world etc,” her mother Asavari told The Times of India. “She is hungry for knowledge,” explained her father Sagar.

TOI spent almost two hours with baby Advika and asked her about 100 questions randomly from a long list prepared by her parents. Baby Advika answered all instantly almost like a rapid-fire round format. Categories included classical dances of India and their origin states, names of countries and their currencies, naming countries according to their famous landmarks (Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa etc), naming India’s national bird/anthem, sport etc to GK questions.

Even after mixing questions from different categories Advika did not get confused. The only thing she had slight trouble with was reading words written by her mother. But she faltered just twice while reading 18 word charts in both English and Marathi. “She got confused between ‘Aai’ and ‘Aatya,” said Asavari with a smile. Since Advika has started speaking just 40 days ago, she is yet to get a good grasp on pronunciation, which means one has to listen carefully to her. There’s no doubt though that she knows what she’s talking about.

The seeds of Advika’s brilliance were sowed when she was still in the womb. Asavari said, “During my pregnancy I read a Marathi book that said children need to be provided as much knowledge as possible in early years. In fact, it mentioned it was never too early to start. That book by Nana Patil is the foundation of my parenting philosophy.”

Sagar remembered his wife showing alphabet and word charts to Advika when she was just three months old. “Everyone told us this is crazy and it’s not possible for a child to learn like this,” he said. So Asavari put the word charts aside and picked up the teaching routine only three months later with pictorials. She said, “Today we have a situation where Advika only wants to study and look over the books. We have a small bag for her which is a constant companion. She shuns TV completely and plays with toys only when children her age are around.” Sagar added the initiative always came from the little one. “She is hungry for knowledge. As soon as I reach home she will lug that bag of hers and ask me to join her in reading books or looking at pictures. She wants to learn new things all the time,” he said.

Both have not given any thought to Advika’s future yet. Sagar said, “It happened so suddenly we really have not got the time to think about Advika’s future. Her mother wants her to be a civil servant. A lot of people have been advising us that Advika will require specialized teaching environment to achieve her full potential.”

Advika’s potential is something she has been born with, according to medical experts. Well known and Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Y A Matcheswala said, “The moment a child is born all five senses open up and function like a tape-recorder, taking in all information around them. This child’s brain has a lot of neurons that are responsible for the intelligence factor. Information gets stored in our conscious, sub-conscious and unconscious mind every second of the day. However such gifted children are able to memorize and recollect information at will which is a result of the increased grey matter in the brain.”

All the attention is making Asavari and Sagar a bit nervous and they just hope that in future Advika is happy. “Her name means ‘unique’ and fortunately she’s exactly that. I don’t want to plan everything immediately but rather see how things work out in the future. Key is that we want her to be happy in whatever she does in her life,” said Asavari.