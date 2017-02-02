18-year-old cyclist boy bleeds to death after accident near Ashoka circle in Koppal district of Karnataka

18-year-old cyclist boy bleeds to death after accident near Ashoka circle in Koppal district of Karnataka

Koppal, Feb2:In another horrifying incident, an 18-year-old boy bled to death after meeting with an accident as no one rushed him to the hospital but instead videotaped him dying and writhing in pain. Anwar Ali was riding a bicycle when he collided with a bus near the Ashoka circle in Koppal district of Karnataka today morning. All the while that Ali lay on road, injured and bleeding, no onlooker came to his help, instead many took videos of his ordeal. When taken to the hospital, Ali succumbed to his injuries; doctors said he could have been saved with timely medical assistance.

