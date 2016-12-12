18-year-old decapitated in Nashik, 2 youths arrested

NASHIK,Dec12: Two youths have been arrested and a minor boy detained for allegedly beheading an 18-year-old youth in Nashik’s Panchavati area on Saturday night.

The police said the victim was part of a group in which a youth allegedly passed comments at a girl, who happened to be the sister of one of the murder suspects.

The murdered youth, Akshay Ghule, was taking a walk around 9.45pm with his friends, Shankar Garde and Rohidas Murtadak, when they were stopped by the accused, Akash Khairnar and Sagar Ambekar, and the minor boy.

The trio started beating up Ghule, Garde and Murtadak, accusing them of supporting the youth who had allegedly made comments against Khairnar’s sister. Ghule and his friends tried to escape but were chased by Khairnar and Ambekar. Later, passersby found Ghule’s body on the road and informed the police.

DCP Laxmikant Patil said one of the accused was nabbed around a kilometre from where the body was found. The other two were nabbed at separate locations. Khairnar and Ambekar, both in their 20s, are in police custody for five days. Ghule’s father, a labourer, had filed the complaint.