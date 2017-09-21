180 flights cancelled, due to heavy rains pounds Mumbai; city crawls back to normal life

Mumbai, September 21 : Due to heavy rainfall in the city, more than 18 flight cancelled at Mumbai airport in the past 24 hrs and after a spice jet aircraft skidded off the runway and got stuck in mud, shutting down the main runway.

According to reports Mumbai stated that 63 flight of Jet airways of IndiGo, two of SpiceJet and one of GoAir were among those that had to be cancelled till 5 pm today.

at least 56 flight were diverted to nearby airports. Meanwhile

Meanwhile, many traveller stuck at various stations due to disruption of suburban train services, were seen making their way home as the situation improved on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department conclude that the Santacruz observatory recorded 225.3mm rain from 8:30 am to 11:30 pm last night

IMD also stated that the quantity fall under the weather category of extremely heavy rain (204.5 mm and above).

The observatory recorded over 100 mm in just three hours (5.30-8.30pm), the official added. Mumbai recorded its second highest September rain in a span of 12 hours yesterday, BMC officials said.

Earlier in the day, air services at the Mumbai airport were hit badly, with 108 flights cancelled and another 51 diverted to nearby airports due to heavy rain and closure of the main runway after a Spice Jet aircraft skidded, overshot the runway and got stuck in the mud, blocking it.

Efforts are on to tow the aircraft away and clear the runway for operations, an airport official said.

Following the downpour, several airlines issued travel advisories to passengers.