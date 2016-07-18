’18th November’ : Is Salman Khan tie the knot on this day?

Mumbai, July 18: Salman Khan has finally spilled the beans about his long impending marriage – or at least the date on which he wants to get married, though he doesn’t know which year, he added tongue in cheek.

At the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography ‘Ace Against Odds’, the tennis ace asked Salman, “Everyone wants to know when you are getting married? It’s the most important question.” After the emcee prompted 18th November as the date, Salman replied in good humour saying, “18th November.”

He went on to explain, “Yeh 18th November, yeh kuch bees pachees November se chal raha hai. Lekin pata nahi kaunse saal main hoga. Lekin hoga. (The date November 18 has been doing the rounds for 20-25 years, but don’t know which year it will happen.)”

However, Salman, who was at his wittiest, said that he knew a few women who fit in that category. He said, “You all do not know the pressure I am under. By the way, the women I am talking about are my mother and sisters, they are the three.” Early this year, Salman had said that he would make his formal wedding announcement on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For those who are unaware about the significance of this date, Salman’s parents Salim and Salma Khan wed on the same date. His sister Arpita also tied the knot with longtime beau Aayush Sharma on the same day in 2014. Taking the conversation forward, Sania said, “It’s okay. I think not many women are complaining that you are not married.”