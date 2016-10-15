19 dead, 22 injured in stamped in Varanasi at Rajghat Bridge in Mughalsarai

Varanasi, Oct 15: At Least 19 people dead and 22 injured in stamped in Varanasi at Rajghat Bridge in Mughalsarai.

Stampede happened during Baba Jai Gurudev’s sabha in Varanasi. Crowd management failed on Rajghat bridge on river Ganga.

Incident happened when devotees tried to get a glimpse of religious leader; Senior officials haven’t reached the spot yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

IG of Varanasi zone SK Bhagat told ILT, only 3,000 people were permitted to attend the gathering but 70,000 people were present at the sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in Varanasi. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede in Varanasi. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with those injured. I have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible help to those affected due to the stampede in Varanasi,” tweeted the PM who is in Goa for the BRICS summit