19 killed in suspected terror attack during Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Manchester/UK, May 23: At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in a suspected terror attack that took place at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation.

Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is not known.

“Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to a serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area,” Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets.

The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident. Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being.

UK: Manchester rocked by explosion, survivors recount horrifying tales

In what could be described as one of the worst terror attacks in Britain, at least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured, as a suspected suicide bomber carried out a carnage during U.S. pop sensation Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England on Tuesday.

Some victims present at the sight of attack gave their horrific accounts of what happened during the attack.

According to media reports, Jane Pearson, 46 from Greater Manchester, had gone to the concert with her daughter, Rachel, 21, as a birthday treat. She told PA the arena was packed full of young children.

Pearson said: “It’s the worst kind of people who could even consider doing something like this and quite frankly those sort of people, they deserve the worst punishment ever.

“I can’t imagine what goes into the heads of these people that want to hurt children? And families who have come together for such a happy occasion. It’s disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Pearson said she was in the block of seats next to where the explosion occurred. She said: “Well it was just at the actual final moment of the concert. Then all of a sudden this loud explosion, followed by a tonne of smoke was coming up from the left of me. Then just absolute chaos. Disbelief, everybody running over each other not quite knowing what had gone on. Mad chaotic rush to nearest exit, lots of people crying and wailing.”

“There were people bleeding, and lots of people being separated, very scary, very upsetting but obviously we believe there have been fatalities. It’s just a terrible thing. Who could do this at a concert where there are children and families? It’s just unbelievable,” she expressed her shock

Another person, Matt Ledger, 19, who was at the concert with two friends, told Express.co.uk: “We were at the arena and we heard a huge bang. Kids were crying, mums were picking their kids up and running for the exits – there were people lying injured and being trampled on as everyone tried to get out.”

Andy, another survivor recounts that he was blown “about 30ft” by the blast that shook the building as he waited to collect his wife and daughter at the end of a concert.

Another concert goer Majid Khan, 22, added: “I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10.40-10.45pm-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

“Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Following the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May has suspended her General Election campaign.

The Prime Minister, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Homeland Security cautions U.S. citizens to avoid affected area

In the aftermath of the suspected terror attack that jolted Manchester on Monday night, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in their statement warned all U.S. citizens to move away from Manchester Arena, owing to additional beef up of security.

“U.S. citizens in the area should head direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance,” the statement read.

Local Gurudwaras offer shelter to blast victims, stranded survivors

Gurudwaras in Manchester are offering shelter to those affected and stranded by Tuesday’s deadly Manchester Arena blast.

“Sikh Temples in Manchester, the UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester #ManchesterArena #England” tweeted Harjinder S Kukreja along with the address of the four Sikh temples located in the vicinity.

The Gurudwaras are Sri Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Educational & Cultural Centre located at 57 Upper Chorlton Rd, Manchester M16 7RQ; Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib located at 12 Sherborne St, Manchester M3 1FE, Dasmesh Sikh Temple located at 98 Heywood St, Manchester M8 0DT and Central Gurdwara Manchester located at 32 Derby St, Manchester M8 8RY.

The locals in the area also took to Twitter to offer shelter to those affected.