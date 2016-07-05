19 new junior Ministers of State in Modi government cabinet shuffle
New Delhi, July 5 The following is the list of new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government:
Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar elevated to cabinet.
The 19 new Ministers of State:
Faggan Singh Kulaste
S.S. Ahluwalia
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi
Vijay Goel
Ramdas Athavale
Rajen Gohain
Anil Madhav Dave
Purushottam Rupala
M.J. Akbar
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Ajay Tamta
Krishna Raj
Mansukh Bhai Mandavia
Anupriya Patel
C.R. Chaudhary
P.P. Chaudhary
Subhas Ramrao Bhamre
(IANS)
Tags: #Cabinet, #Ministers