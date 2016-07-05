19 new junior Ministers of State in Modi government cabinet shuffle

New Delhi, July 5 The following is the list of new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government:

Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar elevated to cabinet.

The 19 new Ministers of State:

Faggan Singh Kulaste

S.S. Ahluwalia

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi

Vijay Goel

Ramdas Athavale

Rajen Gohain

Anil Madhav Dave

Purushottam Rupala

M.J. Akbar

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Ajay Tamta

Krishna Raj

Mansukh Bhai Mandavia

Anupriya Patel

C.R. Chaudhary

P.P. Chaudhary

Subhas Ramrao Bhamre

(IANS)