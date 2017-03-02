19 percent winners in BMC polls are criminals

Mumbai, Mar 01: The Election to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held on last week very peacefully and Shiv Sena got a major victory in the polls without the help of BJP.

Now, reports come that as many as 43 winners in the just concluded BMC elections are facing criminal cases.

This indicating that nearly 19 % of the newly elected corporators have criminal charges against them, including for offences like an attempt to murder and rape.

As per detailed inspection of the affidavits of 225 winners out of the total 227 in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls recently done by NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch.

“As long as people don’t go out to vote in large numbers, political parties will pick winning candidates who have money and muscle power,” Maharashtra Election Watch’s state-coordinator Sharad Kumar said.

According to the report marshalled by the two NGOs, Shiv Sena’s Umesh Subhash Mane, who won from ward no. 115, has in his affidavit stated that a case related to attempting to murder (Indian Penal Code section 307)exists against him.

Beyond this, 3 of the winners have cases of rape (IPC section 376) and assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty (IPC section 354) against them, the report reveals.

Out of the 225 winners whose affidavits were analysed, 22 from Shiv Sena, 11 from Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), 3 from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS), 2 from Indian National Congress, one each from National Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and 2 independents are facing criminal cases, it said.

The report also stating that among the winners, 144 are crorepatis, while 5 winners have declared assets worth below Rs 4 lakh.

Besides, 7 winners have declared their total annual income to be over Rs 50 lakh.

As per the affidavits, 5 winners have declared their ages to be between 21 and 24 years, 154 of the new corporators are aged between 25 and 50, while 66 are in the 51 to 80 years age bracket.

In the recently concluded polls to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena won 84 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party-82, Congress-31, NCP-9, MNS-7, SP-6, MIM-3, Akhil Bharatiya Sena-1 and Independents-4.