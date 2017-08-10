19-year-old choreographer given  casting couch route by Appa Pawar, who runs Pune’s Chirag studio , to make it big in movies

PUNE,August10: Her dreams of making it big in the film industry were shattered when the director of an upcoming Marathi film allegedly demanded sexual favours in return for two movie offers. The 19-year-old choreographer approached the Wakad police station and registered a case against the accused, Appa Pawar, who runs Chirag studio in Kalewadi. The police have filed a molestation case against him.

It’s a struggle

The victim said, “It was my dream to become famous, but not by compromising my dignity. I have choreographed a number of music videos and shows. On August 4, I got to know that the director of a new Marathi film was looking for fresh faces. After I contacted the person, he called me for an interview and a screen test. The director and two producers were present in the studio.”

“On August 6, I was called to the office again. When I reached, Pawar’s assistant Akash told me that I had been selected as the film’s second lead and work on the project would begin after Ganesh Chaturthi. He told me I wouldn’t get paid for it, but I took up the offer, as it was a good opportunity,” she added.

Casting couch

“Pawar called me in his room. He offered to make me the leading lady in two films in return for sexual favours. I was in tears; I’d never expected this from him. He asked me to think about it, but I said no and left.”Sub-inspector Sangita Gode said, “Pawar is on the run. He will be held soon.”