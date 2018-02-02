19 year old girl raped by Facebook friend

Hyderabad, February 02: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her Facebook friend inside a movie theater on Friday.

The girl became friends with the accused through Facebook. The girl had gone out to to watch the Hindi movie Padmaavat in Prashanth Theater along with the accused when she was assaulted. The accused took advantage of the darkness and nearly empty theater.

The Hyderabad police has arrested the accused.

The circle inspector handling the case said that the victim and accused became friends two months back via Social Media and he assaulted her while they were in the theater, watching the movie.