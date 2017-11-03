19-year-old IAS aspirant brutally gang raped for 3 hours, Madhya Pradesh CM orders trial in fast-track court

Bhopal, November 3: A 19-year-old girl students from Madhya Pradesh was brutally gang-raped for three hours on Tuesday night.the girl was preparing for IAS exams and was brutally raped by four men near Habibganj Railway Station.

According to reports stated that the girl was kidnapped near the Habibganj Railway Station when she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar. 4 men allegedly tied the girl and took turns to sexually assault her for three hours.

The alleged victim’s mother is a police constable, while the father is associated with Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has suddenly taken the cognizance of the gang-rape case and directed trial in a fast-track court.

Reports say the case was registered at the GRP Police station as where the crime occurred falls under their jurisdiction.also, the accused have been identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh.

The police officer stated that the 4 men were arrested under the section 376 D (gang rape) and 34 acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.