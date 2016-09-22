19 year old student arrested for allegedly harassing classmate on Facebook in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD,Sept22: A 19-year-old engineering student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly harassing his classmate on Facebook, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, Sai Ram Kumar K, a second year B.Tech student, was arrested for allegedly harassing her, they said.

According to Cyberabad East Police, Mr Kumar used to send the complainant messages by creating fake Facebook profiles.

He also used to exert pressure on the girl by asking her to share her nude pictures and threatened that he would post her morphed images and videos on Facebook.

“He also threatened to share her (morphed) pictures with her parents, friends and family members if she failed to send her nude pictures,” the police said in release issued in Hyderabad.

The accused, who was arrested from Meerpet in Hyderabad, was booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), among others.

During interrogation, Mr Kumar reportedly confessed to police that he had created about 10 fake Facebook profiles in the name of fictitious girls.

“As the complainant avoided him because of his rude behaviour, he used Facebook to trouble her to send abusive messages,” police said.