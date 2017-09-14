Five people were severely injured as fire broke out due to LPG explosion at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 14: Five people were severely injured as fire broke out at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar area due to explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder, the Fire department said. A call was received around 1602 hours by the fire department regarding fire in Guru Angad Nagar near Lakshmi Nagar in East Delhi. According to the department, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, two of the fire department personnel also got injured while fighting the fire. Three people in the house along with the fire department personnel who got severely injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The fire was brought under control and doused off in around 45 mins, the Fire department official said. Further details will be revealed after the investigation, according to the official.