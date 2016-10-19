19th October Karva Chauth 2016: Auspicious moon rising time and Puja shubh muhurat festival

NewDelhi,Oct19: Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival traditionally celebrated by married women. The festival falls on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. On this day, married women and those reaching the marriageable age fast from sunrise to moonrise praying for the safety and longevity of their husbands, fiancés or desired husbands. In India, states like Madhya Pardesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh observe the festival devoutedly.

Women rigorously observe fasting and prayers on this day, without even drinking a glass of water after sunrise. It is only when the moon rises that women eat something to break their fast. Men are generally expected to feed the first bite of food to their wives on the festival. Women dress in bright and colourful ethnic wear, similar to bridal wear and apply beautiful intricate mehendi designs on their hands while they wait for the moon to rise.

On October 19, the auspicious time this year to start the Karva Chauth puja and prayers is 5:43 – 5:46am to 6:50pm. In New Delhi, the new moon is expected to rise at 8:47 pm and the offerings to the moon can be made following that. It is an important part of the rituals to offer prayers to the moon after the moonrise before breaking the fast. God Shiva, Ganesha, Karthikeya and goddess Parvati are also worshipped at this time. After this, the women offer earthen pots (karwa) containing rice, urad dal to their mother-in-laws.

Here’s a list of moonrise timings in states across India.

Moonrise time in Uttar Pradesh – 8:35 pm

Moonrise time in Mumbai – 9:21 pm

Moonrise time in Rajasthan – 8:56 pm

Moonrise time in Himachal Pradesh – 8:43 pm

Moonrise time in Punjab – 8:49 pm

Moonrise time in Haryana – 8:48 pm

Moonrise time in Bengaluru – 9:09 pm

Moonrise time in Kolkata – 8:11 pm