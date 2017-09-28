1st anniversary of surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists: Defence Minister Sitharaman to visit Srinagar on Sep 29

New Delhi, September 28: In order to mark the first anniversary of surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Srinagar on Friday.

According to media reports, “The Defence Minister will visit Srinagar on September 29 and Siachen on September 30. During her visit, she will meet senior commanders and take stock of security situation.”

Sitharaman has been frequently holding meetings with officers of the armed forces since her appointment as the Defence Minister.

Indian Special Forces, on 29 September 2016, had conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strike followed after a terrorist attack on Indian Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 soldiers were killed.