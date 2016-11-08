1st India vs England Test match at Rajkot would be cancelled if funds are not released : BCCI on Supreme Court

New Delhi, Nov 08: Just a day ahead of the first Test match between India and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moved to the Supreme Court saying that the match at Rajkot cannot happen if funds are not released.

Ahead of the opening Test of the five-match series, Indian board told the apex court that non-disbursal would result in cancellation of India-England test tomorrow. The matter is likely to be heard today.

The move has come after the central cricket board was barred from releasing funds to state associations without prior approval from the Lodha panel.

In its reply, Lodha panel has opposed Indian board’s move by saying it is in contempt by not obeying court’s directions.

Earlier, BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on Saturday filed their respective affidavits to the Justice RM Lodha Committee as per the directive of the Supreme Court issued on October 21.

In his seven-page affidavit, BCCI president Thakur maintained his stand about the inability of the members to accept some of the Lodha Panel’s recommendations in totality and also sought directions under these circumstances.

Thakur in his statement also apprised the committee that despite members (state units) being categorically told that their financial grants could be affected, they had stuck to their stand.