2 arrested for misusing boarding passes to buy iPhone 7

Singapore, Sep 22 : A couple were arrested for allegedly misusing their boarding pass in Singapore’s Changi Airport’s transit area to buy an iPhone 7, the police said.

The pair were believed to have entered the transit area on September 16 to purchase the newly launched iPhone 7, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Police Force on Thursday.

They apparently had no intention to depart Singapore. Investigations against them were ongoing, The Straits Times reported.

The pair’s identity was not revealed.

Noting that 15 people were arrested in connection to offences under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act since January, police also took the opportunity to remind the public that Changi Airport’s transit areas are gazetted as Protected Places.

“The police would like to remind all passengers who enter the transit hall with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations,” it said.