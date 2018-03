2 children among 4 dies after being locked in a broken down car in UP's Moradabad.

Moradabad/Uttar Pradesh, April 22: 2 children died of suffocation after 4 children had been locked in a broken down car while playing. The children were trapped near their house in Moradabad’s Amroha. The condition of one child rescued is said to be critical.

