2 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Nov 21: Two CRPF jawans were today injured in a pressure bomb blast triggered by Naxals in the dense forest of Chhattisgarh’s worst insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

“The incident took place at around 9.20 AM when a patrolling team of CRPF’s 74th battalion was out on a road opening duty in Chintalnar police station area,” a senior

police official told PTI.

While they were cordoning off a patch near Wallemagu rivulet between Chintalnar and Narsapuram villages, the jawans inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection triggering the blast that left two of them injured, he said.

“Head Constable Parvinder and Constable P Sagar, belonging to CRPF’s 74th battalion sustained injuries in the blast,” he said.