2 dead as Patna-Guwahati express derails in West Bengal

Kolkata,Dec7:Two persons died and at least six were injured when the train, 13248 Up Rajendra Nagar – Guwahati Capital Express, derailed near Samuktala station of West Bengal on Tuesday.

While the exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained, rescue teams were rushed to the spot. The prima facie cause of the accident was overshooting of signal by driver of the train.

The incident took place shortly after 9 pm near Shamuktala Road station, which is about 32 km from Alipurduar Railway Division headquarters.

The engine and two coaches (one SLR and one General Second class coach) were derailed at the station in Alipurduar district. The train was Guwahati bound from Danapur of Bihar.

The injured were rushed to Alipurduar district hospital for treatment

The Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu , has ordered a through enquiry into the accident to fix responsibility.

About 150 of the stranded passengers were taken back to Alipurduar Junction by 15772 Kamakhya – Alipurduar Junction Inter City Express. The unaffected portion of the train was detached and pushed back from the site.

The train will resume journey once the relief operation is completed.

The Accident Relief Train reached the site of the accident at 10.00 pm with railway doctors and relief materials and started rescue operations. The Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar Division, Sanjeev Kishor, has reached the site and supervising rescue and relief operations.

Senior officials from the North Front Railway Headquarters, including the Additional General Manager, Ratan Lal, have also rushed to the site.

According to preliminary report, 13248 Capital Express had arrived at Samuktala at 09.05 pm and was put in line number 4 to give way for 12424 Rajdhani Express through line number 5 at the station. However, drivers of Capital Express overshoot the red signal resulting in the derailment.

The Helpline Numbers at the site are: 9002052957, 8585082833 and 03564-259935.