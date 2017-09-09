2 girls students attempt suicide in Social Welfare Resident School at Telangana’s Luxettipet District 

Luxettipet/Telangana, September 9: Another incident reported, Two girls students attempted suicide in Social Welfare Resident School in Luxettipet town, Following a tiff with seniors on Saturday.

The students Shirisha and Sai Nidhi reportedly were upset after they were not allowed to move closely with seniors by a group of students belonging to Class X. Following which, they found some corrosive liquid found in their science laboratory and consumed it. As they shared this information with their classmates, the matter reached the school principal.

Shirisha and Sai Nidhi studying in Class VIII took the extreme decision to attempt suicide by consuming some dangerous acid.

The girl were immediately shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and their condition is said to be stable.