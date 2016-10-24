2 Hyderabad female techies subjected to harassment by supervisor

HYDERABAD,Oct24: In less than 12 hours, two female techies were subjected to harassment in separate incidents in the high-profile information technology corridor since Friday night. Hours after the incidents, the Cyberabad police arrested three men, including two drivers, and a security supervisor for harassing the techies working for different MNCs.

In the latest incident, the Alwal police arrested I Venugopal, a security supervisor with a software MNC at Gachibowli, and cab driver, Srikanth, for misbehaving with a 31-year-old female techie in the car. At 1.30 am on Saturday, the victim boarded the cab at her office at Gachibowli to go to her house at Alwal.

As per the company’s rules, a security guard should escort a female employee if she is alone. Stating that no security guards were available, supervisor Venugopal volunteered to travel with the victim. However instead of sitting in the front seat, Venugopal sat in the rear seat next to the victim and misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately.

“The victim asked Venugopal to return to the front seat, but he refused to do so. The victim then requested the driver, Srikanth, to stop the car so that she could shift to the front seat, but even he did not listen to her,” the Alwal police said.

After reaching home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband. On Saturday, a complaint was lodged with police who arrested Venugopal and Srikanth on Sunday under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Narsingi police arrested Uday Bhanu, 24, driver of a senior labour officer for stalking a female employee of Google on Friday night and attempting to push her car off the road.

Based on a complaint sent by the victim to DGPAnurag Sharma and Cyberabad police through Twitter, the Narsingi police registered a case against Uday Bhanu under sections 354-A, 354-D, 509 and 336 of the IPC.Police arrested Bhanu from his house in Bandlaguda of Rajendranagar. On interrogation, Bhanu confessed that he had followed the vic tim from Telecom Nagar traffic signal till Sun City area in Rajendranagar on Friday night after she refused to quickly move her car at the traffic signal.

“The vicitm’s car stopped in front of the vehicle of the culprit at the traffic signal.As he was repeatedly honking, the victim turned back and asked him to look at the red signal. The offender then tailed her on the ORR and even tried to drive her car off the road with his vehicle,” Cyberabad commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said. The offenders would be produced in court on Monday.