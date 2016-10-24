2 Hyderabad female techies subjected to harassment by supervisor
HYDERABAD,Oct24: In less than 12 hours, two female techies were subjected to harassment in separate incidents in the high-profile information technology corridor since Friday night. Hours after the incidents, the Cyberabad police arrested three men, including two drivers, and a security supervisor for harassing the techies working for different MNCs.
In the latest incident, the Alwal police arrested I Venugopal, a security supervisor with a software MNC at Gachibowli, and cab driver, Srikanth, for misbehaving with a 31-year-old female techie in the car. At 1.30 am on Saturday, the victim boarded the cab at her office at Gachibowli to go to her house at Alwal.
As per the company’s rules, a security guard should escort a female employee if she is alone. Stating that no security guards were available, supervisor Venugopal volunteered to travel with the victim. However instead of sitting in the front seat, Venugopal sat in the rear seat next to the victim and misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately.
“The victim asked Venugopal to return to the front seat, but he refused to do so. The victim then requested the driver, Srikanth, to stop the car so that she could shift to the front seat, but even he did not listen to her,” the Alwal police said.
After reaching home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband. On Saturday, a complaint was lodged with police who arrested Venugopal and Srikanth on Sunday under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).