2 jail prisoners escape from Central Prison Warangal, using bed sheets as ropes in Telangana

Hyderabad,Nov12:In yet another jailbreak, two convicts serving life sentence in Central Prison Warangal in Telangana, escaped on Friday night using bed sheets as ropes.

Rajesh Yadav from Bihar and Sainik Singh from Meerut, UP were convicted under cases related to Arms Act.

According to jail authorities, they scaled the wall and escaped between 2 and 3 am.

The jail security has come under scanner, as no CCTV camera were working at the time of jailbreak.

An inquiry has been ordered.

This incident comes amid ongoing investigations in Bhopal jailbreak by eight SIMI terrorists who were killed in an encounter later.

