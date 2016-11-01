2 killed in fire at Tinsukia colony in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 : Two people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a colony in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said.

The blaze engulfed over 30 houses in the area.

“One 1.5-year-old minor killed during the fire while his father received 80 per cent burn injuries while trying to rescue the child,” the police said, adding that although he was rushed to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh district, he was declared brought dead.

Apart from this, four others received serious injuries during the incident, police added.

“We are trying to find out the exact cause of the fire. All the houses were thatched ones and the fire spread very fast,” the police added.