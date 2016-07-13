Have $2 million to spare and experience ‘ top of the world’ feeling, go for the extravagant gluttony dinner splurge at Ce La Vi

Singapore July 13:  Ce La Vi a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in  Singapore is offering a $2 million exclusive dining experience for two people.

On the 57th level of Marina Bay Sands, have a ‘top of the world’  8 hour experience boasts of more than the 18-course degustation menu served with 44- and 55-year-old vintage-wines pairing.

The 8-hour experience covers the land, air and sea, starting with a 45-minute helicopter ride over the island, not before getting back on earth on a chauffeured Rolls-Royce, and embarking on a private luxury cruise.

The diners will then be whisked back on cloud nine to Ce’ La Vi with 10,000 fresh roses to greet them.

For an experience with a $2 million price tag, the impeccable attention to detail include the chairs – custom-made designer furniture, of course – and diamond-studded chopsticks with their names engraved on it.

The 18-course menu include fresh Belon oyster with champagne foam, New Zealand Langoustine, Almas Caviar, Lamb Sweetbread, Air-Flown Alaska Wild Salmon, and Slow Cooked Pigeon.

If the bling on the chopsticks isn’t enough, maybe it’s time to unveil the crème de la crème of the eight-hour hedonistic experience: The 2.08-carat Jane Seymour Vivid Blue diamond ring is named after the award-winning actress. She wore the ring once during her stay in Singapore earlier this year.
This extravaganza is the collaboration of of the restaurant with Russian diamond conglomerate World Of Diamonds

The opulence will draw to a close with a fireworks display and Louis XIII de Remy Martin cognac, before the couple can retire to a private suite.

Even if you have $2 million to spare, this offer is only open to a qualified individual courtesy of  both World of Diamonds Group and Ce’ La Vi.

The event, which is organised by both parties to mark their partnership, is touted as the world’s most expensive dining experience.

The food, it seems, is almost an afterthought with all the extras.

“If you consider all of this, then the dinner is a bargain indeed,” Karan Tilani, Director, World of Diamonds Group, told Forbes.

A bargain worth a cool $2 million.

