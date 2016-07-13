Have $2 million to spare and experience ‘ top of the world’ feeling, go for the extravagant gluttony dinner splurge at Ce La Vi

Singapore July 13: Ce La Vi a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore is offering a $2 million exclusive dining experience for two people.

On the 57th level of Marina Bay Sands, have a ‘top of the world’ 8 hour experience boasts of more than the 18-course degustation menu served with 44- and 55-year-old vintage-wines pairing.

The 8-hour experience covers the land, air and sea, starting with a 45-minute helicopter ride over the island, not before getting back on earth on a chauffeured Rolls-Royce, and embarking on a private luxury cruise.