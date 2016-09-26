2 minor girls hospitalised after being thrashed by quack in Bhilwara
Jaipur, Sep 26: In a shocking case, two minor girls landed in a hospital after being here branded with hot iron rods by quacks in Bhilwara area.
A nine-year-old girl of Chittorgarh, suffering from pneumonia, was on Friday brought to MG Government Hospital.
“Her parents had earlier taken her to a quack who branded her with hot iron and the marks were visible on her body,” Dr O P Agal, child specialist, said.
“As soon as we started the treatment her parents took her back without informing the hospital administration,” he said.
In another case, a two-year-old suffering from anaemia was yesterday admitted with similar marks on her body, the doctor said.
Her parents had also taken her to a quack who thrashed her with a hot iron rod, he said.
Police have been informed about both the cases, he said.