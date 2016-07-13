2 MoUs inked with Kenyatta hospital and Airtel Kenya:Apollo hospital

Chennai July 13:Apollo Hospitals Group said it has inked MoUs with Kenyatta National Hospital and Airtel Kenya in the field of healthcare in Kenya.

According to a statement, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, who was in Nairobi as a leading member of Indian Business delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inked two MoUs with Kenyatta National Hospital and Airtel Africa, at Nairobi.

The MoU with Kenyatta National Hospital is focused on capacity building in Kenyan Healthcare sector.

Kenyatta National Hospital is the oldest government hospital besides being the largest referral and teaching hospital in Kenya.

“Apollo Hospitals and Kenyatta National Hospital have identified various areas of collaboration and knowledge transfer to build local capacity in tertiary healthcare services.

Apollo Hospitals will train Kenyan doctors and other healthcare staff at Apollo hospitals in India.

Specialists from Apollo Hospitals will visit Kenyatta National Hospital to conduct joint medical camps, educational lectures and training programs,” the release said.

The deal with Airtel Africa – a leading telecom operator with operations in 16 countries in the continent, is focused on enabling easy access to Apollo specialists and enhance healthcare cooperation across Africa.

“This deal will enable Airtel Africa subscribers access personalised advice in real time, thereby bringing world-class healthcare services at their fingertips.

It will also provide its customers with discounted consultation and enable easy payment options through Airtel Money or the customers Airtime.

As part of this agreement, Apollo Hospitals and Airtel Africa will launch Ask-Apollo, a simple and reliable service from a professional medical team at Apollo Hospitals, the release added.