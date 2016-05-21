2 professors of Raj University held for harassing Dalit Student

Jaipur, May 21:  Two professors of Central University of Rajasthan have been arrested for allegedly harassing and expelling a Dalit student from the varsity.

The expelled student, Umesh Kumar Jonwal, in January had lodged an FIR against them.

“The allegations against the two professors were found true. The duo was arrested yesterday,” SHO Bandarsindari police station Shivraj Singh said today.

Jagdish Jadhav, Associate Professor and head of the department of social work, and Atiq Ahmed, Assistant Professor of the department, were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

The FIR was registered on January 21 at Bandar Sindari station in Ajmer district on the directions of a court in Kishangarh, before which research scholar Jonwal had filed a complaint, alleging that he was targetted and deliberately expelled from the university by its administration in October last year.

He alleged that the varsity administration expelled him on the grounds of “low attendance” and named Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Pujari, former VC A P Singh, supervisor Jagdish Yadav, Atiq Ahmed, S Nagarjun and two others in the FIR.

