2 sackful of Aadhaar cards belonging to people of Bihar and Jharkhand, found on road near Golabari under Howrah district

Kolkata, Mar 4 : Two sackful of AADHAAR cards, probably more than 5000, belonging to the people of neighbouring states of Bihar and Jharkhand, were today found on a road near Golabari under Howrah district, police investigating the case said.

Local residents in the morning found two plastic sacks stashed with Unique Identification Authority of India, Government of India, were on the road on Rose Merry Lane under Golabari police station.

They immediately informed the police station, which took those cards for further verification.

They initially said over 5000 AADHAAR cards belonged to the people of Bihar and Jharkhand were stashed in the plastic bags.